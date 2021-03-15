LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Panera Bread is permanently closing its restaurant in downtown Louisville.
The Panera Bread at 400 W. Market St. near the Kentucky International Convention Center is the national bakery-café chain's third Louisville location to close since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 5,450-square-foot restaurant opened in 2008 in what was then known as the Aegon Center plaza. Now, commercial real estate services company JLL is looking for a new tenant.
During the pandemic, the absence of office workers, tourists and convention-goers has led to the closure of dozens of stores, attractions and restaurants downtown. To name a few: Eddie Merlot’s steakhouse, the Hard Rock Café, Jim Beam’s Urban Stillhouse, El Taco Luchador and Dish on Market.
Panera Bread restaurants at 1534 Bardstown Rd. and 4024 Shelbyville Rd. have also closed over the past year.
