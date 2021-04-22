LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simpsonville's outlet mall is opening three new stores.
On Saturday, Kentucky's only The Cosmetics Company Store is set to open at Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. The store features skincare products, makeup, haircare and fragrance products, and brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinque, MAC and others.
"For us, it's a huge win to land a new retailer like The Cosmetics Company Store," said Debbie Griesinger, general manager for The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, in a statement. "With so many beauty brands under one roof, this addition creates a unique option that guests can only find at The Outlet Shoppes."
The Cosmetic Company Store will be located next to the Kate Spade store.
The two other new stores for the outlet mall are Little Dog's Pawstry Shoppe and Leggings Park, a yoga pants and sportswear company.
Those will open later this spring.
The Direct Tools Factory Outlet is also expanding its store.
