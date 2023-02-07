LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant.
The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it.
"The best things in life are unplanned, random, spontaneous, and that is what this is," said Krissy Price, a south Louisville native. "I am still trying to figure it all out. I mean, it is happening so fast that I am still trying to collect my bearings. It feels great to say it, though, really."
Economic pressures caused Union 15 to shut down after three years at the location. But the Prices, who previously worked in concessions at fairs around the region, said they needed the career shift and stability of this new adventure.
"We needed to find some place that was closer to home, that kept us home with our kids," Krissy Price said. "And it kind of just all fell into our lap, that we reached out to the owner, and the following week, we were looking at the place."
Biscuit Belly opted to close its location in Colonial Gardens in October due to lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. Biscuit Belly said it had high hopes for this location and the redevelopment of the property when it opened in 2020. But the store has recently struggled with the increased costs of food and goods, higher utilities and the ongoing labor shortage.
Taco Luchador and The B.A. Colonial — the other two restaurants that were operating at Colonial Gardens — have remained open.
Colonial Gardens is located across the street from Iroquois Park and the Amphitheater, off Taylor Boulevard on West Kenwood Drive. The property was originally opened as a beer garden in 1902. It also housed a nightclub and even Louisville's first zoo before it was left vacant in 2003.
The Prices hope bringing back a neighborhood favorite will enhance the 120-year-old property.
"It has to succeed," Krissy Price said. "We have so many people looking to us, and the community has been a huge outpour of support, and we have that behind us. We’re ready."
Ahead of the reopening, one of biggest responsibilities for the new owners is hiring new employees. Fortunately, a lot of those who previously worked at Union 15 are coming back.
"If they want to come back, we are welcoming them," Krissy Price said. "We would like to re-train and re-interview but we would like as many familiar faces that we can get."
Aside from a few tweaks and updates, the pizzeria will stay how it is to keep its character. And not only will they own it, but the Prices will manage Union 15 and be there daily, looking forward to meeting regulars and new faces.
"Being in a place that I grew up, it feels good to be back because I have been gone so long," Krissy Price said. "It’s really cool. It’s full circle."
The Prices hope to reopen Union 15 by the beginning of March.
