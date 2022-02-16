LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spirit Airlines announced a new, nonstop flight Wednesday from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to Myrtle Beach.
The flight will be offered two to three times a week starting May 26.
“Spirit is a great airline partner for SDF,” Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said in a news release. “Since arriving in Louisville last May, Spirit continues to grow their presence and provide travelers even more options. We appreciate their on-going investment and confidence in our market’s strength.”
Myrtle Beach is Spirit's seventh destination from Louisville, following routes to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando and Tampa.
SDF has doubled its number of nonstop flights in less than a year. The airport now offers 37 nonstop routes, the most in the airport's history.
