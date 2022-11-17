LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Starbucks coffee drinkers showing up for a cup at the Factory Lane location this morning are being met by employees with megaphones and a message as local workers take part in a nationwide strike they're calling the "Red Cup Rebellion."
Several workers with signs reading "No Contract No Coffee" and other messages formed a line at the Starbucks at 12911 Factory Lane off Old LaGrange Road. A sign in the window reads: "CLOSED WE'RE ON STRIKE. Shut down by Starbucks Workers United."
Employees there tell us they're joining over 100 stores nationwide participating in the strike. The strike coincides with Starbucks Red Cup Day, when the company provides customers' drinks in reusable red holiday cups with Starbucks branding.
"Today we are out here protesting Starbucks on Red Cup Day because [we want] to get them where it hurts, get them with their money," said Mollyn Lipowsky. "Right now we're protesting because despite already having the contract negotiations last month, within two minute of us sitting down at the table, Starbucks had already walked out so they didn't hear our demands, any of our pleas. And we think that's abhorrent."
So instead of Starbucks branded holiday cups, customers are receiving red cups branded with "Starbucks Workers United."
Reaction has probably been mixed from those attempting to go through the drive through or buy a cup of coffee this morning.— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) November 17, 2022
The strike is in response to what the union is calling unfair labor practices. Union workers say stores are understaffed, workers are underpaid and endure inconsistent schedules, and the company overall disregards its employees.
The union is now asking Starbucks to come to the bargaining table to improve worker conditions. We're told the picket line will be in place until noon.
Starbucks Workers United represents over 260 locations accounting for close to 7,000 workers in the country, according to a news release.
We have reached out to Starbucks for comment, but have not yet heard back.
