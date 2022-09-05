LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than coffee was brewing at an east Louisville Starbucks on Labor Day.
In a fight for better wages and benefits, workers at the Starbucks on Factory Lane held a "sip-in" on Monday.
Organizers said the "sip-ins" — which aim to support baristas who want to be part of the union — were held at more than 110 Starbucks in 27 states over Labor Day weekend.
"Right now we're trying to get more people to sign the no coffee, no contract pledge which is just a general pledge, that you intent to participate in calls to action, potential boycotts and strikes and educate yourself and others about Starbucks in the community," Fern Potter, the organizer behind the Starbucks "sip-in" in Louisville, said.
"If you do order, order under union strong, solidarity to show support for baristas in the area."
The Starbucks on Factory Lane was the first store in the state of Kentucky to unionize.
"It happened in June, basically what it means is we have more power within the company to bargain over the terms of our employment, what kind of pay we're getting, what the hours are like," Potter explained.
The Starbucks on Veterans Parkway in Clarksville — the first and only store to unionize in Indiana — also held a sip-in on Saturday.
"I want them to know that the labor movement is growing bigger and bigger everyday and we're getting more power as a community," Potter said. "Times are changing and the power dynamic is shifting."
Starbucks released the following statement in response to the "sip-in" on Monday:
"Starbucks respects our partners. Partners have a right to lawfully participate in protests or events that are personally important to them. Partners do not represent Starbucks while engaging in protest activity. We remain committed to our partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone."
Workers at Starbucks are not the only ones wanting to be part of a union in Louisville. In July, workers at Heine Brothers filed for an election in hopes of getting their union formally recognized, and workers at Half Price Books on Hurstbourne Parkway have done the same.
We, the baristas at @HeineBrosCoffee, organize because we love our jobs and we love our coworkers. That is why we fight for better wages, better schedules, and the dignity and respect we deserve. #UnionsForAll #UnionYES! ☕️✊🏼💛 pic.twitter.com/VXqHkdJOLp— Heine Brothers Coffee Union (@HBWorkersUnion) September 3, 2022
Last week, 35 journalists at the Courier Journal announced they were unionizing after staff cuts, resignations and low pay.
