The Gramercy, a downtown Louisville wedding venue, closes for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A downtown Louisville wedding venue has abruptly closed its doors.
The Gramercy, which is located on the second floor of the 620 Building on South Third Street, closed down for good earlier this week. The closure was due to the space not being up to code for large events, its owners said, despite what the building's owners told them when they started leasing the space in 2015.
The Gramercy now has to close until it's up to code, which will require up to a year of construction. With the timeline for renovations up in the air, the space's owners had to close for good.
Anyone who has booked upcoming events there has been contacted and given a full refund.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.