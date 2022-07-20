LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS needs more warehouse workers.
The Shepherdsville location on Velocity Way is hosting a job fair 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21; Friday, July 22 and next Tuesday, July 26.
On Wednesday, July 27, it lasts from 1-8 p.m. Pay starts at $18.57 an hour.
Job-seekers are asked to wear closed-toe footwear to the job fair. Available jobs include order pickers and forklift operators.
Anyone wishing to fill out an application for order picker can do so by clicking here.
Anyone wishing to fill out an application for forklift operator can do so by clicking here.
