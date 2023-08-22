LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Venezuelan restaurant has moved to St. Matthews.
Senora Arepa officially opens at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The restaurant on St. Matthews Avenue was first located in Nulu. It features traditional Venezuelan cuisine, coffees and cocktails.
The restaurant will have live music on Fridays and Saturdays.
While it's first location in Nulu was fast casual, this location will be a sit down restaurant with a full menu and vibrant décor. Arepas are crisp round corn cakes that are often topped or stuffed with homemade cheese, meats and avocado.
The Ole Hospitality Group also owns restaurants like Steak & Bourbon, La Bodeguita de Mima, Guca Mole and El Taco Luchador.
Senora Arepa is open Tuesday through Saturday. To visit the website, click here.
