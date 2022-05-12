LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The butterflies are back at the Louisville Zoo.
The Zoo's Butterflies n' Blooms exhibit opens Saturday and runs through Sept. 18.
You can walk amongst hundreds of butterflies — including monarchs, red admirals painted ladies, swallowtails, buckeyes, commas, question marks, orange sulphurs and red spotted purples — as they sip nectar from flowers.
You can also learn about and watch the lifecycle from caterpillar to butterfly.
The seasonal exhibit is free with admission. A list of all the butterflies included in the exhibit — with photos — can be found here.
