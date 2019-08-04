LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Camp Hi-Ho is a summer tradition that's been serving thousands of kids for more than 30 years. But now a new scholarship program is letting kids from all over the world enjoy the classic summer experience.
Camp Hi-Ho is a kid's dreamland. From water fun to arts and crafts and horseback riding, the annual summer camp has welcomed thousands over the last 30 years. Now they're welcoming campers from all over the world by partnering with the Kentucky Refugee Ministries.
"Going to summer camp is such a normal experience for so many kids and for them to have that as well and enjoy that is fantastic," said Adrienne Eisenmenger, with Kentucky Refugee Ministries.
Last year, Camp Hi-Ho launched a scholarship fund to help even more kids enjoy the classic summer experience.
"How do we make camp something kids can experience from all realms of life? We realize that summer camp is a privilege, something that not all kids are afforded the opportunity to have," said Carson Lawrence, who runs the scholarship program.
In just the first year, 60 scholarships were given to kids from the West End School and Kentucky Refugee Ministries. This year, 30 more kids from the non-profit organization dedicated to resettling refugees become part of the Camp Hi-Ho tradition.
"The refugee kids that we serve are just like any other kids. They want to have a great time, they want to make friendships, they want to get to know people. They just want to become a part of their community," said Eisenmenger.
Seven-year-old Debora Mbukani, who is originally from Tanzania, is spending her first summer at camp. "The thing I like about Camp Hi-Ho is I like swimming," she said.
Brothers Ramadan and Ali Al Chabo are return campers. They came to Louisville from Syria two years ago and couldn't wait to come back to camp. "In Syria we don't really have camps, there were no camps," said Ramadan.
Here, kids can make new friends and try new things in a safe, kid-friendly environment.
"It's been really wonderful to watch the cultural gaps be bridged between kids from all over the world, some who don't speak English who are new to the United States through KRM with our kids from suburban Kentucky," said Lawrence.
Camp Hi-Ho hopes to expand the scholarship program in the future and is always fundraising.
Click here to make a donation.
