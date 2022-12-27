LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Campbellsville, Kentucky, asked people to conserve water in their homes in response to "many" broken water lines in the last week.
The cold weather has wreaked havoc across the city, Mayor Diane Ford-Benningfield said in a news release Tuesday.
"Please conserve water," she wrote. "We understand that everyone is home but we need to be prudent. Our water system is at critically low levels brought about by waterline breaks that resulted from recent bitterly cold temperatures."
Ford-Bennigfield cited firefighting needs as the main concern if main breaks continue stressing the system.
"We are encouraging residents and customers to voluntarily conserve water," she wrote. "We hope conditions will change soon, alleviating the need for stricter water conservation."
In the letter, the Public Works Department recommends the following precautions:
Bathroom:
- Check toilets for leaks. Use food coloring or dye tablets in the toilet tank. If color appears in the bowl without flushing, you may have a leak.
- Check faucets and pipes for leaks and repair right away
- Turn off the water while brushing your teeth or when shaving
- Shorten your showers by a minute or two
Kitchen:
- Leave drip running overnight on faucets
- Wash only full loads of dishes
- Keep a container or drinking water in the refrigerator. This eliminates running the tap until the water is cold.
Laundry:
- Run your clothes washer only when they are full
Outside:
- Check frost-proof hydrants and outside water spigots
- Check water meter to ensure it has not frozen and busted
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.