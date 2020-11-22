LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's largest and most popular restaurants will close for the next few months.
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille announced Sunday would be its last full service day until the business reopens in March 2021.
"The recent restrictions with outdoor dining only just made it to the point where it just didn't make sense to continue to try," co-owner Andrew Masterson said. "We count on Christmas parties and dinner cruises to carry us through our slow months of January and February and without those we couldn't survive."
The business tried its best to weather the storm brought on by COVID-19. It spent thousands of dollars on tents, heaters, and igloos for outdoor dining but Masterson said that just wasn't enough to make it.
He said it was an especially tough call given how seriously the business took coronavirus precautions. Masterson told WDRB News 100,000 customers have visited since May and he's never been notified of any cases tied back to the restaurant.
"In our mind we've done everything right," Masterson said.
The Mastersons have faced their fair share of adversity in the past. Bouncing back from major flooding that left the business underwater, time and time again.
"Floods are challenging just from the clean up side of things, but we have insurance for that," Masterson said. "We don't have insurance for this, so that's the big difference."
The Masterson family has pledged to do everything they can to support their employees and help them through this challenging time.
"Especially at the holidays, it actually kills us that this is happening," Masterson said.
It's a difficult decision now, to try to make sure Captain's Quarters can open again in the future.
"Rough seas right now, but we'll get through it ... There's no doubt, we will be here in 2021."
The restaurant will take Thanksgiving orders until Tuesday for curbside pick up on Wednesday and Thursday.
