LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking into Spring Break plans? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you delay travel plans, and if you must take a trip, follow several guidelines.
When considering a trip, the CDC wants you to ask yourself the following questions:
- Is anyone at increased risk for getting sick?
- Are local hospitals or at your destination overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients?
- Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions?
- During the 14 days before you travel, has anyone had close contact with people they don't live with?
- Do your plans include bus, train or air travel?
- Are you traveling with people outside of your household?
If the answer was "yes" to any of the questions, the CDC wants you to delay travel plans.
"We're still tip-toeing on that red line," said Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, interim medical director for the Louisville Health Department. "Even if we are solidly in the orange, we definitely want to continue doing all those things that we've been doing all along: wear your mask, social distancing, hand hygiene, not taking unnecessary trips."
If you must travel and are eligible, the CDC said to get fully vaccinated at least two weeks before your trip. Check travel restrictions. Masks are required on planes, buses and trains traveling into, out of or within the US. Avoid crowds, social distance, bring extra supplies, avoid anyone who is sick and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
The CDC said to get tested before and after the trip:
- Get a viral test one to three days before the trip and keep negative test result handy.
- Do not travel if you test positive.
- Get another viral test three to five days after your trip.
- Self-quarantine for a full seven days, even if you test negative.
- If you don't get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for ten days after travel.
"(Get tested) to make sure that you're not accidentally picking up a virus on your vacation somewhere and carrying it into your place of business," Hartlage said.
Regardless of where you traveled or what you did during the trip, avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet from anyone who did not travel with you. If there are people in your household who didn't travel, everyone should wear a mask in shared spaces for 14 days and keep an eye on symptoms.
Anyone boarding a flight to the U.S., including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation that you're recovering from the virus.
Jefferson County Public Schools is not requiring families to quarantine or get tested before returning to school.
Click here for a full list of CDC travel guidelines.
