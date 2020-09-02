LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An executive order carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stop evictions for most people across the country.
An executive order by President Donald Trump in early August laid the groundwork for the eviction moratorium order published on Tuesday by the CDC.
The order halts evictions for those who:
- Have an income of $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers.
- Demonstrate they have sought government assistance to make their rental payments.
- Affirmatively declare they are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 hardships.
- Affirm they are likely to become homeless if they are evicted.
Landlords may be fined for violating the order.
Louisville Metro government has set up a $21 million fund to help renters struggling to pay rent. The nationwide moratorium would allow additional time for more people to seek assistance before the order expires on Dec. 31.
"From that point of view, it doesn't change what we're trying to do, because we've been trying to link up tenants with Metro Government for the resources," said Stewart Pope with the Legal Aid Society of Louisville. "This will just give us additional time."
In August, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order
placing new requirements on landlords who want to evict their tenants for nonpayment of rent. The nationwide order would halt most of the evictions in Kentucky.
Additional information about Louisville's eviction assistance program can be found here
