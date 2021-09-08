LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ceremonies are scheduled across the area this weekend to honor and remember those who lost their lives during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
In Louisville, there will be a remembrance ceremony Saturday at the Louisville Fire Headquarters on West Jefferson Street beginning at 10 a.m. A steel beam from the World Trade Center will be placed outside headquarters. The beam usually rests at Bill Howard Memorial Park just down the street, but it will be brought to the fire department for the ceremony.
The Louisville Fire Honor Guard will lay a wreath on the beam to honor the 343 firefighters killed 20 years ago.
Around 10:45-11:00 a.m. Saturday, the beam will be escorted downtown to the Cathedral of the Assumption. At noon, there will be a Blue Mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption, where the names of all Louisville first responders who have died in the line of duty will be read.
For county fire departments, Jefferson County Fire Spokesperson Jordan Yuodis said there are also memorials planned. He said at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the City of Jeffersontown at Jeffersontown Fire Station No. 1 will have a groundbreaking ceremony to reveal a permanent 9/11 memorial.
"That will be in between the administrative offices of JTown Fire and Jeffersontown Station 1," Yuodis said.
At the same time, Yuodis said Highview Fire & EMS will hold a ceremony and offer tours of its fire department at Station 1.
"Definitely come by, meet the crews and remember what Saturday's all about, because it is a special day," he said.
Across the river in New Albany, Indiana, the city is planning a ceremony that will take place at Bicentennial Park at 9 a.m. Saturday.
"It's a small thing we can do to help, again, memorialize and remember those individuals we lost on that day," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said.
Bailey said the event will include speakers, music, and both the local fire department and police department will be there.
The public is invited to all events.
