LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Muhammad Ali's face may soon be on a stamp.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will be signing a resolution on Wednesday in support of getting Ali on a United States Postal Service Stamp.
The mayor will be joined by Metro Council members at the Ali Center.
Ali once said "I should be on a postage stamp. That's the only way I'll ever get licked."
The Champ on a Stamp campaign was first introduced on the sixth anniversary of his death back in June.
