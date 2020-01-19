LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky State Police is investigating after a Sunday morning police chase led to an injury crash on the on-ramp from Eastern Parkway to Interstate 65 South.
Troopers from KSP's post in Henry County, Kentucky, said the chase ended with a crash on the on-ramp in Louisville. The chase began when the car was seen traveling at high speeds on I-71. When troopers attempted to pull the car over, the car refused to stop. The vehicle struck a curb and crashed. The on-ramp was closed for hours while crews tended to the wreck.
The two people inside the vehicle were arrested following an on-foot chase by police. The two arrested were Ashlee M. Barcello-Frytek, 26, and Tyler T. Striggles, 18. After further investigation, police believe the two are also suspects in numerous thefts, vehicle break-ins and fraud cases in multiple states.
Barcello-Frytek is charged with traffic violations, including fleeing police both in a vehicle and on foot. Striggles was charged with fleeing police on foot. Both suspects were medically cleared at University Hospital.
No officers were injured during the chase.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.