Charlestown, Ind. (WDRB) – Hundreds of people showed up for an annual parade and wiffle ball tournament Saturday morning.
Charlestown Little League puts on the Booster Day event every year to raise money for the league. Parents and community members lined Monroe Street to watch the parade and catch candy from the baseball and softball players.
After the parade, hundreds of parents and kids headed to the ball fields to play in the wiffle ball tournament.
There was also a dunk booth, inflatables, silent auction, penny war and a food drive for the North Clark Outreach Center.
