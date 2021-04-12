LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MSD is working to rehab two major sewer lines in two areas of the city.
Cherokee Parkway in the Cherokee Triangle closed Monday so crews can work on a 120-year-old pipe. The road is closed from Willow Avenue to Grinstead Drive.
Smaller sections of the road near the area are also closed. Drivers coming from Grinstead Drive can detour at Longest Avenue while schools are in session.
The road was recently repaved, but it won't be completely ripped up during the project. Crews will go through manholes to complete the work underground.
The project is expected to be complete by early July, depending on the weather.
Work on the major sewer line rehabilitation project on East Broadway in downtown Louisville also continues, but is expected to wrap up by the end of June. Crews have been working on a large line there for months.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.