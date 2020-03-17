LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cinemark Theatres will be closing all of its movie theaters nationwide, beginning Wednesday, March 18.
The movie theaters will stay closed "until we believe it is safe to once again welcome moviegoers to auditoriums," according to an email sent to guests.
Cinemark has three theaters in Louisville: Cinemark Mall St. Matthews, Cinemark Tinseltown and Preston Crossings 16. Cinemark said it will be refunding all tickets that were purchased in advance within 5 to 7 days.
They also said it was not a decision they made lightly and will continue to support their employees during the time off, but did not specify how.
"We will continue to support our employees to the best of our abilities as we navigate through this most turbulent time," Cinemark Theatres CEO Mark Zoradi said via email.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.