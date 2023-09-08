Artist rendering of The Prestonian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a new mixed-income housing project in Louisville's downtown medical district.

The Prestonian will be a 343-unit complex from LDG Development at the corner of South Gray and East Clay streets near Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood. It's expected to include on-site health and education services to better the lives of its residents.

The complex will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for families earning up to 80% of the area median income, or up to $71,760 for a family of four.

LDG received $10 million to create 145 affordable housing apartments within the development. In total, LDG said the project is a $113 million investment.

