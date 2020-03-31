LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has extended many of its current restrictions on activities in the parks as self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The new restrictions on most activities goes through May 10 and include no events, classes programs, access to community centers, dog parks or campgrounds.
Here's an updated list of what's closed. Please stay safe, practice social distancing in our parks, and enjoy our open spaces and get some exercise whenever possible.#bestparksever. pic.twitter.com/AJofqyIrhe— Louisville Parks and Recreation (@loukyparks) March 31, 2020
- All events, classes and programs canceled through May 10
- All community centers closed through May 10
- Louisville's playgrounds are closed until further notice
- Picnic shelters and pavilions are closed until further notice
- All basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, and soccer field are closed until further notice. Open and multipurpose fields have restricted use to ensure six feet social distancing is always in place
- David Armstrong Louisville Extreme Park and Breslin Skate Spot closed until further notice
- Dog Parks closed until further notice
- Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center closed through May 10
- Historic Locust Grove and Riverside, The Farnsley-Moreman Landing closed through May 10
- Jefferson Memorial Forest walking/hiking trails are open. Campgrounds are closed until further notice. Forest Welcome Center is closed through May 10.
- All reservations and rentals are canceled and rescheduled through May 10. Future reservations can be made online only, at bestparksever.com.
- The Iroquois Amphitheater and Joe Creason Park Administration building are closed through May 10
- Golf courses are open, with players required to follow social distancing guidelines as established in clubhouses
- Open spaces are open, with users required to follow social distancing guidelines
- All social gathering is prohibited in parks. Park and trail users are required to stay 6 feet away from one another.
Officials said the park spaces remain open, and the public is invited to use it as a space to enjoy the outdoors while continuing to practice social distancing.
Also, golf courses remain open as long as players following guidelines posted in each clubhouse.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.