LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the omicron variant of COVID-19 gets closer to its peak, two new testing sites are opening in Louisville's west end.
One at St. Stephen Church, the other at Shively City Hall.
Site organizers said they're trying to increase accessibility of testing across the city as they see increased demand to get tested.
"They want to know if they're going to be able to hang out with their family and friends," said Carolina Herrin, operations director for Nomi Health, which is running the St. Stephen Church site. "It just helps to have more options available."
The St. Stephen Church site offers both rapid and PCR tests. People can only get one rapid test or one PCR test. The site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"That area doesn't have a lot of options so being open seven days a week helps the community and everyone in need to be able to come in," Herrin said.
Just a 10-minute drive from there is an indoor test site at Shively City Hall. It will be open Monday through Wednesday next week from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After that, it will be open every Tuesday and Friday in February at the same times.
Anyone getting a test at St. Stephen Church or Shively City Hall will need an ID, such as a drivers license. Proof of insurance is not required.
To register for a test at St. Stephen Church location click here.
The two new sites join the recently opened site at Churchill Downs, which Louisville Public Health said has given over 5,000 tests in its first week.
"It's going very well, I went through it myself on Saturday, average wait time is probably 20-25 minutes it could probably even be shorter than that," Mayor Greg Fischer said during his weekly COVID-19 update.
Jefferson County Public Schools has also extended its testing sites' hours for this Sunday. All drive-thru locations will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. JCPS says this is to help accommodate students and staff who were not tested during the week because of NTI learning.
