LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two civil rights groups say that the Louisville Metro Police Department has repeatedly responded to peaceful protests with violence.
The NAACP and the Kentucky ACLU have filed a complaint against the agency because they said LMPD has used tear gas, flashbangs, pepper balls, batons and other military-grade technology on protesters.
The complaint, filed on behalf of those who the groups say were injured by police, is asking for money for protesters and that LMPD be barred from efforts to silence protesters in the future.
To read the complaint in full, click here.
