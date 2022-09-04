JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana museum decided to "shake things up" with an Elvis-themed weekend-long fundraiser.
The "All Shook Up" celebration in Jeffersonville supports the Clark County Museum, which was created in 2008 by a group of people who were collectors of Clark County artifacts and memorabilia.
Funds raised through the fundraiser go toward restoring the historic Howard House, which is the second-oldest home in Jeffersonville.
In addition to performances of Elvis' music, the museum has a special exhibit of costumes created locally for Baz Luhrmann's new "Elvis" movie.
"Despite dodging lots of awful weather, we've managed to have a great turnout and raise a lot of money," Kathy Copas, a museum board member, said. "We're an all-volunteer museum and we have no budget except what people give us out of the goodness of their heart, so we've been delighted to be able to raise some friends and some funds this weekend."
The fundraiser will continue on Monday at the Clark County Museum from noon to 5 p.m.
