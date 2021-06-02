LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana pool is ready to welcome guests for the first time this season after mechanical issues delayed its opening.
Clarksville Cove was set to open Memorial Day weekend to kick off the summer but had to stay closed for some maintenance after mechanical issues with the aquatic center's pump systems were found.
Officials said Wednesday that the repairs to the pump systems of the main pool and three splash pads were nearly complete, but the pumps for the tube and body slides are still under repair, putting them temporarily out of service.
The center said it will open Thursday, June 3, with a discounted admission of $6 because of the slides being out of service. Admission will return to its usual $8 once the slides are repaired.
Clarksville Cove will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Aug. 2, when it will only be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, according to its website.
Related Stories:
- Clarksville Cove delays opening of aquatic center because of mechanical issues
- Southern Indiana pools prepare to open for 2021 summer season
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.