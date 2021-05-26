LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday weekend is almost here, but one local pool won't open for the kick-off to summer.
The Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center in southern Indiana was supposed to open this Saturday, May 29. But as it was getting ready for the season, maintenance staff found mechanical issues with the center's pump systems, officials said in a news release Wednesday.
"Without these pumps in operation, we will be unable to operate the aquatic center properly and provide a great experience for our visitors," the center said.
Officials said repairs to the systems were already underway. The center hopes to open "as soon as possible" and will post updates on its website and social media pages.
