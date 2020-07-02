LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It is now official: The town of Clarksville owns the former Marathon Bulk storage site.
Town leaders said they want to redevelop it for residential and commercial use as part of the South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan.
The town said it is looking for partnerships with private developers to help create hundreds of new jobs and more housing.
Clarksville town officials have talked about developing the area for a new downtown for the last 25 years, but plans always fell through.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.