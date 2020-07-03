CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A former Clarksville fire chief, the longest serving chief for the department, has died, according to fire officials.
James Kaster died on June 27 in Springhill Florida, according to the Clarksville Fire Department. He was 81 years old.
He served with the department for 32 years, 23 of those as chief of the Clarksville Fire Department.
"Chief Kaster was known for his passion for the fire service and loved serving his community and working with his fellow firefighters," Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kaster's family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
