SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jose Cubero has been busy since being sworn in to the mayor's office earlier this month.
He's focused on creating change in Bullitt County's seat and keeping its citizens in Shepherdsville, rather than going elsewhere for work and leisure.
"I feel like we've got some opportunities to make this city a whole lot better," Cubero said.
To get the ball rolling on the city's vision, Cubero is implementing some changes.
Crews have already been working along Highway 44 and Adam Shepherd Parkway to clean up overgrown and littered areas surrounding businesses near I-65.
Mayor Cubero said he is aiming to create a good first impression.
"We wanted to make sure that when you came to Shepherdsville, you would see this is a quaint tow even though we're very busy with an interstate running through the city," Cubero said.
The mayor is also eliminating some traffic issues by taking away the option for a left-hand turn from Keystone Crossroads onto southbound Adam Shepherd Parkway.
Beginning Feb. 6, police will begin enforcing the change. Signage will also be installed.
The left-hand turn has caused many accidents and traffic issues over the years.
"It wasn't designed properly," Cubero said. "Right now, we don't have a great answer traffic pattern wise, but it was better to stop that type of pattern because it does cause a lot of problems."
Drivers will be able to turn right out of Keystone Crossroads and then decide when they can redirect to Highway 44 or Joe B. Hall Avenue.
"We think there's an opportunity to look more at our traffic in other areas, but right now the immediacy of getting that done, no left hand turn, is going to make it better for people getting in and out of that area," mentioned Cubero.
Among these changes is also the rejuvenation of youth sports in the city.
Cubero has partnered with organizations in Shepherdsville to clean up fields at Roby elementary for baseball and softball. The city plans to use the gymnasium at city hall for youth basketball.
The youth sports could also grow soon. Mayor Cubero plans to unveil a $30 million parks master plan next at the council meeting on Jan. 23.
He is inviting the public to attend.
