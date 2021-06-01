LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested the man responsible for a fatal shooting at a convenience store in Louisville's Portland neighborhood early Monday morning -- and the alleged shooter was the co-owner of the store.
According to an arrest report, 40-year-old Safwat Ballasi was taken into custody Monday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police were called to the 2 Brothers Market, a convenience store at the corner of North 28th Street and St. Xavier Street, just before 1 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at University Hospital.
On Tuesday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified that man as 36-year-old Jonathan Dupin.
When police initially interviewed Ballasi, he told officers he was in his office at the time Dupin was shot, but he said he heard the shooting and found Dupin, according to court documents. Police say Ballasi told them he had a surveillance camera system, but it was not working at the time.
But police say they discovered that the surveillance system had been unplugged before they arrived, and that there was video of the shooting.
"Upon review of the DVR, video of the shooting was recovered, showing Mr. Ballasi armed with a handgun," the arrest report states. "While near the victim, Mr. Ballasi manipulates the handgun multiple times before firing a gunshot, which strikes and kills the victim."
Afterward, police say Ballasi can be seen approaching the video recording system, just before the recording of the surveillance video ends.
"Based on Mr. Ballasi's statements and [the] condition of the DVR, it appears that Mr. Ballasi attempted to conceal the surveillance video from detectives' discovery," the arrest report states.
Police say they were unable to find the handgun or used shell casings at the scene.
Ballasi is charged with Reckless Homicide and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections, and is expected to face a judge Tuesday morning.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.