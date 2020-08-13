LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rare bourbon bottles to commemorate the 146th Kentucky Derby can now be reserved at Stoneware & Co. in Paristown.
Only 300 of the Woodford Reserve Ky Derby 146 will be sold. Stoneware, in a news release, dubbed the bottles the “Rarest Ky Derby Bottles on Earth.”
The bottles come with a certificate of authenticity and are signed by Master Distiller Chris Morris, KY Derby 146 artist Richard Sullivan, three-time Derby-winning jockey Calvin Borel and Triple Crown-winning jockeys Jean Cruguet and Steve Cauthen.
A bottle costs $100 and can be bought at the Stoneware website. They can be picked up before the Fall into Derby dinner show in Paristown’s Christy’s Garden on Aug. 29 or picked up at the Stoneware store on Brent Street during regular business hours after Aug. 29.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Backside Learning Center at Churchill Downs.
“We believe collectors will be clambering to own one of these rare bottles,” said Steve Smith, owner of Stoneware and managing partner of Paristown. “These famous winning jockeys stepped up to add their signatures to this year’s Woodford Reserve Derby bottle in an effort to support the equine workers and their families who benefit from vital programs at the Backside Learning Center.”
The center provides youth and adult education programs for the roughly 600 workers and their families who live above the stables or in dormitories on the back side of Churchill Downs.
Sherry Stanley, the center’s executive director, said she appreciates the generosity.
“This diverse, hard-working, and lively community is as much a part of Derby’s success as anyone,” she said. “Through education and opportunity initiatives, we have the privilege of enriching their lives, right here in the community they call home.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.