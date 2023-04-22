LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people gathered on Saturday near the site of where people were shot while spending an evening at Chickasaw Park.
Two men were killed and four other people were injured after a shooting at Chickasaw Park on April 15.
New Day Ministries and Dream Center Academy held a community gathering at the park on Saturday. The event held a discussion about the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville and also the shooting at Chickasaw Park.
The goal was to foster change in the west end of Louisville.
"Those who have been affected by, and who are victims of violence and who have lost their lives, the family members are reeling and they need people to be there with them to let them know you are not alone and we're here," said Todd Moore with New Day Ministries. "Sometimes you just be quiet, don't say anything. Just be there."
Moore said he and volunteers are planning love walks throughout the city to keep the conversation going.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
