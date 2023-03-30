LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Glendale residents are getting a chance to learn more about the Blue Oval Battery Park project.
A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Old East Hardin Middle School.
A panel of representatives from Blue Oval SK, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and Ford Motor Company will share information about construction of the battery plants, jobs and training and workforce development efforts.
Production at the Glendale site is expected to start in 2025.
Anyone interested is encouraged to RSVP and send in questions ahead of time by clicking here.
Related Stories:
- Glendale ECTC facility to serve as onboarding training site for Ford battery plant in early years
- US Transportation Secretary Buttigieg tours Ford EV battery plant in Glendale
- Signature beam installed at BlueOval SK battery plant
- Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
- Ford celebrates progress of $5.8 billion Kentucky battery site
- Career fair in Elizabethtown looking to fill roles in the construction industry
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.