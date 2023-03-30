ECTC training facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Glendale residents are getting a chance to learn more about the Blue Oval Battery Park project.

A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Old East Hardin Middle School.

A panel of representatives from Blue Oval SK, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and Ford Motor Company will share information about construction of the battery plants, jobs and training and workforce development efforts.

Production at the Glendale site is expected to start in 2025.

Anyone interested is encouraged to RSVP and send in questions ahead of time by clicking here

