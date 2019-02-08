Concert in west Louisville donates 100 percent of proceeds to federal workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some federal workers in Louisville are getting help from a community benefit concert.
It happened Friday night at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in the Russell neighborhood. One-hundred percent of proceeds will go to Louisville federal workers who were affected by the recent government shutdown. The money will help buy gift cards for groceries, baby items, pet food and any other personal household items.
Organizers say some workers are still waiting on back pay for two paychecks, and some won't be paid at all.
"When the shutdown ended, a lot of people still don't get any paychecks," said Bennie J. Smith, who organized the event. "Those that did get paychecks, they still have to wait another two weeks. But the federal workers, the contracted federal workers, won't get any back pay at all. So you've gotta think about that."
Organizers say they're concerned for the month ahead, not knowing if workers will go through another shutdown.
