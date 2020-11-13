LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The spike in COVID-19 cases is putting increasing pressure on contact tracers.
Health experts say the main cause of the recent virus spread in both Kentucky and Indiana continues to be the activities people engage in during their free time on the weekends, rather than exposure at school or work.
"Even when were able to isolate people, contact tracing was difficult with the numbers that we were seeing," said Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer for U of L Health. "Now we're seeing numbers that are somewhat staggering, to be honest with you."
Doctors continue to stress safety around the holidays and staying only with those who live in your household.
