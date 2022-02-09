LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentuckians impacted by the December tornadoes could be eligible for continued housing assistance.
Sixteen counties, including Marion and Taylor counties, who received initial rental assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) could get extended help.
Those who need it can apply for continued rental assistance while they look for more permanent housing. Officials said the rental can be a home, apartment, hotel or "recreational vehicle that can keep you near your job, home and place of worship." The help covers rent, security deposit costs, electricity and water. It does not cover cable or internet.
Renters would have to demonstrate their storm-related financial need and show that they're developing a long-term or permanent housing plan.
FEMA said extensions for the rental assistance "may be granted for three-month periods, for up to 18 months from the date of the presidential disaster declaration," which is Dec. 12 for the Kentucky tornadoes.
Officials said those who receive the initial assistance should get an application in the mail 15 days later for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance. Besides filling out the form, applicants need to submit a copy of their current lease, receipts that show the proper use of federal disaster housing assistance, current household income and any other household-related financial obligations.
Once signed, applications and all other documents should be mailed to FEMA at P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055. Officials said those who already have an account with FEMA can upload the necessary documents online. To create an account, click here.
Residents who didn't receive an application or have questions about the application process should call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
FEMA assistance became available to residents in those 16 counties after tornadoes tore through western Kentucky overnight between Dec. 10-11.
To apply for FEMA assistance, click here. Applications can also be submitted on FEMA's mobile app or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. For more information about FEMA's Kentucky tornado assistance, click here.
The agency also released a video demonstrating the application process, which you can watch below or by clicking here.
