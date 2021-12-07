LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After meeting Monday and Tuesday, the Louisville Metro Council Labor and Economic Development Committee approved a two-year contract for LMPD officers and sergeants.
On Monday, people had the opportunity for public comment with the majority voicing concern about accountability.
Tuesday, the committee asked questions of police leaders, including Chief Erika Shields, ultimately voting to approve the contract.
The River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 614 fought for more competitive pay during negotiations.
The previous version, reviewed in September, of the contract was voted down. It offered a 3% raise in 2023. This new version offers a 6% raise in 2023.
In November, 66% of the FOP voted in favor of it. New officers now make about $45,000. Under the new contract, by July 2023, officers' salaries would range from $52,000 to nearly $81,000 for an officer at the end of his or her career.
"I think this contract is a step in that direction and hopefully we will see the benefits as we move on," FOP President Ryan Nichols said Tuesday after the vote.
Keisha Dorsey (D-3), chair of the Labor and Economic Development Committee, voiced her apprehension, adding this version is a start on progress.
"This contract will pass, it has the votes and it has the support, but what we are depending on, and it will pass because these 26 members have faith that you all will do what you need to do to make this work for our city," she said.
She asked questions of Shields regarding the city's perception of police. Shields said it starts internally and she is hopeful relationships with the community and trust in LMPD can be mended.
Dorsey passionately addressed the fragile system in front of the council and LMPD to close out before the vote.
"We are depending on you after the passage to make this work for us cause we can't take anything else. We will be factioned and we will be broken and I hope that everyone in this room understands that if that happens this city may be torn in a way that may be irreversible," Dorsey said.
The full council needs to approve the contract before it can go into effect. The next scheduled meeting is Thursday, Dec. 16.
Related Stories:
- Public shares opinions on proposed LMPD officer and sergeant contract
- FOP members approve tentative contract for Louisville's police officers
- Metro Council votes to approve new contract for LMPD captains, lieutenants
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.