LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new contract is now approved for some within the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Thursday night, members of Louisville Metro Council voted to approve a new contract for captains and lieutenants.
The resolution passed by a vote of 18-8, ratifying the collective bargaining agreement between Metro Government and the River City Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 614.
"This is not a perfect contract but it is a substantial, substantial improvement from the contract that we were asked to approve last time," said Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, who voted in favor of the new contract.
Among other things, this contract sets the pay and disciplinary standards for LMPD’s lieutenants and captains. It includes several new accountability reforms and a 20% pay raise for LMPD's leadership by 2023.
"The department simply has to do a better job of holding itself accountable," said LMPD Chief Erika Shields, who addressed councilmembers in a meeting before the vote.
Some, like District 8 Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, voiced concerns during the council meeting and voted against the contract.
"It's not clear to me how informal complaints are supposed to be handled, exactly how long they're supposed to be kept for, or exactly what the police chief is supposed to do with them," Chambers Armstrong, D-8, said.
Ultimately, the "yes" votes outweighed the "no" votes, and the contract was approved.
The contract for the department's officers and sergeants is still up in the air.
Mayor Fischer posted his response to Twitter, saying the new contract that passed will "help us retain and attract the best and brightest police force."
A new FOP police contract will help us retain and attract the best and brightest police force. Thank you to Metro Council for passing the Captains’ and Lieutenants’ contract. We are working with FOP counsel now on next steps for the officers’ and sergeants’ contract.— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) November 12, 2021
River City FOP issued the following statement in response to the contract's passing:
"We appreciate the support of the Metro Council to get this contract passed -- a contract overwhelmingly approved by our members serving as lieutenants. The command level leaders of the LMPD, above the rank of sergeant, have been working under an expired contract since 2018. Supporting and approving this contract now is a critical step that may allow this department to retain the future of LMPD leadership. Our work is not done. The goal now is to work diligently to negotiate a contract that is acceptable to our officers and sergeants."
This contract will run through June 2023.
Read the contract in full below or by clicking here.
This story may be updated.
