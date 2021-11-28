LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police Department officers voted to ratify the most recent contract proposal with the city on Sunday, calling it a "step in the right direction," according to the River City FOP.
The tentative agreement included 9% raises in 2022 and 3% raises in 2023. New officers now make about $45,000. Under the new contract, by July 2023, officers' salaries would range from $51,000 to nearly $79,000 for an officer at the end of his or her career.
The contract also included:
- Mandatory critical incident drug and alcohol testing
- Additional compensation when officers work more than 16 hours of overtime per week
- New residency stipend of $5,000 for qualified areas
"The FOP believes the decision to ratify the proposal can help with recruitment and retention efforts," the organization said in a statement. "The critical manpower shortage that currently exists makes it essential that everyone involved do everything possible to assist the LMPD to reach adequate staffing levels."
The salary increases are an effort to retain and bring new and more experienced officers to the department. Chief Erica Shields has said LMPD should have about 1,300 officers but is around 300 short of what the department is authorized to have.
The two-year contract expires in June 2023, and negotiations expected to begin again when the new administration takes place.
A contract for LMPD captains and lieutenants was approved earlier this month by Louisville Metro Council at a vote of 18-8. It includes several new accountability reforms and a 20% pay raise for LMPD's leadership by 2023.
In a statement, Mayor Greg Fischer said he urges Metro Council to pass the tentative contract that will be filled on Monday.
“It’s critical that Louisville has a police department that offers competitive compensation in order to retain and drive recruitment of the best and brightest officers, and to move forward with reforms that strengthen trust between officers and the community they serve," Fischer said. "I believe the sergeants’ and officers’ contract does just that and I appreciate that it was approved today by members of the FOP."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.