LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Controversial Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins has died.
According to Judge-Executive Jerry Summers, Watkins died of a heart attack Sunday night while in Indiana.
As a result, Summers swore in jailer-elect Bryan Whittaker on Monday afternoon. Whittaker is running unopposed for Bullitt County jailer in Tuesday's general election.
Whittaker unseated Watkins in the May election, after WDRB uncovered racist and sexist comments made by Watkins.
Whittaker tells WDRB that his priorities are to bring leadership and stability to the Bullitt County Detention Center and maintain safety of the jail. He said a new command staff is going into place to ensure a smooth transition.
Watkins has been the subject of backlash and lawsuits for years centered around racist and sexist behavior. In April, a WDRB News investigation unveiled a secret recording of Watkins' hurling racial slurs at work.
He is heard repeatedly using the "N-word" and other demeaning language in the recording filed as evidence in a lawsuit in state court. Watkins, who was voted into office in 2018, is seeking reelection for a second term.
The conversation took place March 3 among Watkins, former Bullitt County Sheriff Dave Greenwell and a mutual acquaintance of the men, Ronnie Miller. Greenwell recorded the meeting.
"I’m saying this, like, to you all. I don’t say this in public," Watkins said. "See, my granddaughter’s married to a f****** n***** and he is a n*****. There’s a thing — there’s a difference between a black guy and a n*****, and this bastard…"
Among other slurs, Watkins is heard using the "N-word" six times in the nearly 64-minute recording. It is now part of a whistleblower lawsuit filed against Watkins last year by two former employees of the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Related Stories:
- Lawsuit alleges Bullitt County jailer recorded using racial slurs forced Black employee to attend GOP fundraiser
- Bullitt Co. jailer candidates react to recording of current jailer using racial slurs, cursing
- Bullitt County to pay $150K to settle lawsuit against Jailer Paul Watkins
- Kentucky Jailers Association discusses removing Bullitt County jailer following recorded racial slurs
- Bullitt County jailer secretly recorded hurling racial slurs
- SUNDAY EDITION | Former employees allege mistreatment, discrimination inside Bullitt County Jail
- Allegations of racism, inmate mistreatment at Bullitt County Jail outlined in new whistleblower lawsuit
- Attorney for Bullitt County jailer accused of holding inmates past release date says it wasn't 'intentional'
- Bullitt County jailer answers for 'concerning' spending inside department of corrections
- Bullitt County Jailer asked to turn over jail financial records
- Bullitt County jailer accused of chauvinistic attitude and belittling women
- Former employees describe 'hostile' work environment at Bullitt County Detention Center
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.