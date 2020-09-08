LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a week with more coronavirus-related deaths than ever before, the number of infections and deaths in Kentucky appear to be falling, but Gov. Andy Beshear urged caution.
The state reported 273 new infections Tuesday, the lowest daily total since July 20, and one new death. Tuesday was the third consecutive day with about 300 infections. The state has reported a total of four deaths over that period.
However, Beshear said the low numbers were likely skewed by testing labs being closed over Labor Day weekend. He said the state should prepare for higher numbers in infections and deaths in the next few days.
"We ought to expect a tough day tomorrow," he said.
Beshear also said the positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, has fallen to 3.91%. Health experts have said that mitigation measures, such as restrictions on gatherings and restaurant capacity, can be relaxed at sustained positivity rates below 5%.
Kentucky's rate recently had hovered between 4% and 5%, and the governor has said he wanted the rate below 4%.
Beshear also said he worried about a potential spike in cases in two weeks, depending on whether people adhered to physical distancing, mask wearing and other guidance over Labor Day weekend.
He urged Kentuckians to not become complacent, as the state just came off a week with a record number of new infections and related deaths. In the week that ended Saturday, the state recorded 4,971 new infections and 72 new deaths. That means last week produced more than 9% of the state’s total cases and more than 7% of deaths the state has recorded since the pandemic began.
Kentucky’s overall mortality rate is about 2%, meaning out of 100 people who become infected, two people die. That means 5,000 infections are likely to produce 100 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
More than 90% of the 997 people who have died in Kentucky were age 60 and older. Nearly half were 80 and older.
But even the oldest Kentuckians who become infected have a good chance to survive: People ages 80 and above who become infected have a survival chance greater than 82%. People ages 70 and older who become infected have a survival chance greater than 92%.
Indiana
The state of Indiana reported 394 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 100,780.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said 12 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,156.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in a news release.
As of Tuesday, Indiana's seven-day average positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 7.3 %, according to ISDH.
To date, 1,150,863 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,146,572 on Monday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,892 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,156.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Nationally, more than 6.3 million people have become infected with COVID-19, and nearly 190,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The national mortality rate is about 3%.
Globally, more than 27 million people have become infected, though more than half the cases are in just three countries: The U.S., India and Brazil. Nearly a quarter of all global cases are in the U.S.
Globally, nearly 900,000 have died. The global mortality rate is nearly 3.3%.
