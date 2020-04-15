LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It's a strange sight: the Belle of Louisville riverboat docked and empty on a beautiful spring day.
Krista Snider, the CEO of Belle of Louisville Riverboats, said that wasn't the intention weeks ago.
"This was going to be sort of the Belle's comeback year, if you will," she said.
The deadly COVID-19 pandemic, however, has postponed Snider's big plans, docked the Belle and put the historic riverboat's future in jeopardy.
"In order for us to be sustainable for hopefully many more years to come, we've got to make some tough financial decisions right now," Snider said.
The city-owned riverboat used to get money in the city's budget, but a growing state pension obligation changed that in 2019. The Belle lost funding as cuts were made across city government. Snider isn't counting on city funding in 2020, either.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the city's budget process is expected to be tricky yet again.
Louisville Metro Council President David James, D-6, said it's likely more cuts will be felt across city government departments or, at the very least, the budget he and other leaders soon craft could be a continuation of the current austere budget.
"I'm a man of great faith, and I believe that we will all get through this together," James said. "It may not be comfortable while we do it; I think that this budget is going to be a budget like we've never had in Metro before."
The state has prevented the city's pension bill from growing during the COVID-19 outbreak, but James said the pandemic will undoubtedly hurt the city's finances by constricting the amount of tax revenue it brings in, and that could cause more cuts to city services such as libraries, parks and public safety when Metro Council passes a budget in June.
"We are going to have to find ways to do it and still resemble a city," James said.
At the Belle, Snider doesn't have the time to worry. She's launched a fundraiser and gift certificate drive to keep the boat afloat (you can click this link to help).
"Donations from the community are going to be what help us make it through," Snider said.
Mayor Greg Fischer hasn't yet revealed his budget plan. He's expected to make his presentation on April 23. However, he's already said last year's budget cuts might "look like a walk in the park" compared to what city leaders have to make this year.
President James, meanwhile, said it might be time for city leaders to discuss tapping into the city's $70 million rainy day account. If the pandemic isn't a rainy day, he said he doesn't know what is.
