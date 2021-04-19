LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest COVID-19 vaccination site at Louisville's Cardinal Stadium is expanding its hours of operation for three days later this week.
The vaccination site will stay open an extra two hours, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to an email from UofL Health.
"This extension is because we know a lot of people want to come after work, so we want to accommodate that need," UofL Health spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said Monday in the email.
All Kentuckians age 16 and older are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine. To make an appointment, click here.
If you are unable to make an appointment, health officials say walk-ups will still be allowed to receive a shot.
The move comes after, according to numbers provided by UofL Health, the Cardinal Stadium site administered 11,111 vaccinations between April 8 and April 16. That is far fewer than its capacity of 4,000 doses per day.
"If it doesn't look busy, that's OK," said Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hugh Shoff. "That just means that we have more opportunity to get more people vaccinated."
Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday morning that, statewide, there are about 300,000 doses left over from last week that will be carried over into this week.
"I don't think we're into the hesitancy yet. We're not to the group of people that are saying, 'No.' We're into people still casual about it, if you will," said Beshear.
Beshear said the biggest challenge right now are those between the ages of 20 and 40.
"I think they make up almost half of the cases we've had to date, and that's the group that I think we've got provide the encouragement," he said.
Beshear said the state is about 800,000 vaccinations away from his goal of 2.5 million before he further eases restrictions on bars, restaurants and other large gatherings.
"This should galvanize everybody else into being leaders," said Beshear.
But critics such as Republican Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said Beshear should set a specific reopening date.
Quarles met with restaurant owners last week.
"We need to have a reopening date rather than a reopening metric," said Quarles. "Restaurants sometimes need weeks or a month to prepare for a reopening."
But Beshear said this is not about an arbitrary date.
"It's about when we're safe. And when we're safe depends on how many people that are vaccinated," said Beshear. "So, it's just math."
Apparently the math must add up to more younger Kentuckians rolling up their sleeves.
