LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s no surprise but still comes as a disappointing jolt for those who were hoping against hope that the Kentucky State High School basketball tournaments and other spring sports championships might be resumed despite the mass of COVID-19 cancellations in the state.
They will not.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to close Kentucky public schools for the rest of the academic year Monday settled the matter, and it was confirmed Tuesday by KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett and the organization’s board of control.
The board voted unanimously to cancel the remainder of the 2020 state basketball tournaments and approved the cancellation of all regular-season practices and games as well as championship events for archery, bass fishing, esports, baseball, softball, tennis and track and field. The vote also continues the coronavirus dead period provisions previously agreed to.
“We have until this point purposely taken a measured approach to the resumption of our basketball events and consideration of the ending of the spring seasons for sports and sport-activities,” Tackett said in a statement. “We have accepted continual guidance from a variety of sources, and have steadfastly held onto hope that the great student-athletes who represent their schools through a variety of teams would have an opportunity to compete this season.
“This is without question the most challenging period I have seen or faced in thirty-six years in this office. This impacts so many people, but in the end, is in the best interest of public health. We have been especially concerned with the graduating class of 2020, those seniors who put so much into their athletic participation opportunities hoping for one last time to shine before the home crowds or at postseason events. We know for the vast majority of them, their future plans are already laid out, with college and career final preparation as their next chapter. We are also keenly aware that per almost all metrics, 94% of the students who participate in high school sports and sport-activities are involved in their last organized competition while in high school, as the lion’s share of participants will not play beyond this level. In the end, however, the health and safety of all individuals, participants, coaches, and spectators, is much more important than the various interscholastic activities.”
Tackett said he knows this will be difficult for coaches, students and parents. And, candidly, he admitted it has been difficult for him.
“Nothing in mine, or frankly, anyone else’s professional career completely prepared me for this situation since mid-March and the related subsequent decisions,” he said. “That was probably the hardest thing to deal with. These kids don’t get a chance to finish, especially the seniors, and it is as though they were robbed by an invisible enemy. It is sometimes a little easier in life when there is someone to blame. With this, however, there isn’t. We are all together fighting the same enemy with the same desired outcome.”
Tackett said the KHSAA will remain in communication with its member schools and superintendents as it begins to look at plans for moving forward in the next school year.
“It is far too early in this process and battle against this virus to place an absolute planned schedule or dates out there,” stated Commissioner Tackett. “We remain optimistic about the fall season, even if it isn’t exactly per normal, but we will adhere to the guidance of both federal and state health officials, as well as our own Department of Education and the Governor’s office in planning our next steps in the coming weeks and months.”
