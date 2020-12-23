LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorney General Daniel Cameron wants Kentuckians to be on the lookout for COVID-19 vaccine scams.
As the vaccine becomes more widely available, Cameron said his office expects scammers will try to pose as distributors, medical providers or even health department officials claiming to need your personal information or a payment for a vaccine.
"Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen scammers attempt to take advantage of consumers by capitalizing on the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, whether it be with fraudulent pop-up testing sites, fake COVID-19 cures, or online work-from-home scams, and we expect that scammers will try to use the rollout of the new vaccine to their advantage," the attorney general said in a news release.
You should not pay for the promise of a vaccine, Cameron's office said, and beware of people claiming to have a medicine or treatment that is as effective as the vaccine.
The attorney general also said to watch out for any unexpected calls asking for your social security number, credit card or bank numbers.
If you see any of these red flags, immediately report it to Cameron's office by clicking here or by calling 1-888-432-9257.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.