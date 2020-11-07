LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky on Saturday reported more than 2,100 new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, pushing its statewide positivity rate to 7.17%, the highest it has been since May.
Of the 2,162 new cases confirmed Saturday, 324 were reported in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health. The county's two-week positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 6.8%, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
As of Saturday, 1,129 Kentuckians were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, 289 were being treated in intensive care units and 149 were on ventilators, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said 232 people were hospitalized with the virus in Jefferson County on Saturday, and 59 patients were in intensive care units.
"As Kentuckians we need to come together right now," the governor said in the news release. "We need everyone wearing a mask, following the red zone recommendations and other guidance, like limiting travel and social distancing, so that we can stop this alarming escalation of cases."
Beshear on Saturday also reported 17 additional deaths in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor, bringing the state's virus-related death toll to 1,561 since March. The victims included a 75-year-old man, a 63-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman from Jefferson County, according to the news release from the governor's office.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 119,661 total COVID-19 cases since March, at least 21,513 (18%) have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.