LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Saturday confirmed 646 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 12 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Saturday's update brings Kentucky to at least 336,065 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,513 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Of the deaths reported Saturday, three were from the state's ongoing audit of death certificates, according to a tweet from Gov. Andy Beshear.
The governor, who will present the Kentucky Derby trophy to the winner of the 147th Run for the Roses on Saturday, shared a picture of himself and first lady Brittany Beshear donning masks and encouraging others at Churchill Downs to do so, as well.
"Happy Derby, Kentucky," Beshear's said in the tweet. "Let's show the world how to do this right. #MaskUpKy #Derby2021"
Happy Derby, Kentucky. Let's show the world how to do this right. #MaskUpKy #Derby2021 pic.twitter.com/YEl8IE9kFL— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 1, 2021
As of Saturday, 1,767,469 Kentuckians had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the state's online vaccination dashboard.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, rose from 3.22% on Friday to 3.40% on Saturday, Kentucky Public Health said in its daily report.
Data show 448 Kentuckians hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19 and 115 patients being treated in intensive care units. More than 40 coronavirus patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 336,065 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 51,504 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.