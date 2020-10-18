LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 812 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, as the state continues to see escalating cases, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better,” Beshear said in a news release.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information — such as positivity rates — are not available. As of Saturday, the state's positivity rate, which is based on a seven-day rolling average of positive tests, was 4.62%.
Starting Monday, the state will begin to calculate the state's positivity rate based off of COVID-19 PCR tests that have been sent electronically, according to Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner.
Stack said the electronic test results will allow the state to automatically collect the data and will provide a "more stable data stream that has been filtered for the past seven days."
The electronically reported PCR tests also provide a quick turnaround on testing results, according to health officials.
“PCR tests are the most reliable test for finding active disease in those currently infected and more than 90% of all COVID-19 tests currently performed in Kentucky are PCR tests," Stack explained.
The governor also reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began to 1,317.
“We are in a once-in-a-century global pandemic. Lives are continuing to be affected and lives are being lost to this virus,” Stack said.
Kentucky health officials continue to urge Kentuckians to wear a mask and social distance to limit the spread of the virus.
